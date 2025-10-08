The trailer of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane, teases a passionate love story filled with heartbreak and obsession, set for a dramatic Diwali 2025 release.

The trailer of the much-awaited romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is finally out, and it promises an intense emotional ride. Starring Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles, the film is directed by Milap Zaveri and is set for a grand theatrical release on October 21, 2025, aligning with Diwali celebrations.

A Glimpse Into Passionate Romance

The trailer introduces audiences to Vikramaditya and Adaa Randhawa, portrayed by Harshvardhan and Sonam. Though plot details are still under wraps, the visuals hint at a passionate love story laced with heartbreak, obsession, and poetic intensity. The voiceover by Harshvardhan sets the tone, as he says:

"Tujhse mohabbat karna ae sanam meri zarurat hai, aur ye tere iss badnaseeb dewaane ki deewaniyat hai."

The romantic vibe is further enhanced by soulful tracks like ‘Mera Hua’ and ‘Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga’, which have already struck a chord with fans.

A Unique Diwali Release

What’s grabbing attention is the trailer’s bold caption: “Iss Diwali, itihaas mein pehli baar Raavan khud Sita ko ghar chhodkar aayega.” This intriguing line hints at a twisted dynamic in the film’s narrative. The trailer has already crossed 70,000 views on YouTube, showing promising buzz among fans.

Behind the Scenes and Production Credits

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is produced by Anshul Garg and Dinesh Jain under the Desi Movies Factory banner. The film boasts a strong musical lineup with contributions from Kunaal Vermaa, Kaushik-Guddu, Rajat Nagpal, DJ Chetas, and more. Background score is composed by John Stewart Eduri, while editing is helmed by the director himself, Milap Zaveri.

With its intense emotions, star power, and festive release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is gearing up to be one of Diwali 2025’s biggest cinematic attractions.