Image Credit : Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film ‘Thamma’ is set to release in theaters on October 21. Since the release of its teaser and trailer, the audience has been eagerly awaiting the film. The makers have now opened advance bookings from October 17. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film is already receiving a positive response, reflected in its initial pre-release collections. Let’s take a look at how much the film has earned in advance ticket sales so far.