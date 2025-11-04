Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Clash: Who’s Winning This Week?
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was released on Diwali alongside Thama. Both films are witnessing fierce competition at the box office, earning impressive collections and drawing large audiences.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
Director Milap Zaveri’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is creating a buzz at the box office. Made on a modest budget of Rs 25 crore, the film has earned over 340% of its cost, proving a major commercial success.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Collection
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned Rs 9 crore on its opening day, Rs 7.75 crore on day two, and ₹6 crore on day three. The film’s total first-week collection reached an impressive ₹55.15 crore at the box office.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat 14 Day Earning
The film earned Rs 3.5 crore on its first Monday and Rs 1.65 crore on the following day. With growing occupancy rates throughout, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has netted a total of Rs 66.05 crore at the Indian box office.
Joins 100 Cr Club
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has officially entered the 100 crore club worldwide. Harshvardhan Rane shared on Instagram that the film has grossed ₹101 crore globally, with Rs 86.1 crore from India and Rs 15 crore from overseas, marking a major box office success.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Outshines Thama at Box Office
Director Milap Zaveri’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, made on a ₹25 crore budget, has emerged as a strong competitor to Ayushmann and Rashmika’s Thama. While Thama is yet to recover its cost, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has earned 340% above its budget.
About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romantic drama directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Mushtaq Sheikh. Produced under Desi Movies Factory, the film stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, and a talented supporting cast.
Thama’s Box Office Collection and Budget Update
Thama earned ₹1.50 crore on day 14, taking its India total to ₹121.80 crore. Made on a ₹145 crore budget, the film’s worldwide collection stands at ₹156.41 crore.