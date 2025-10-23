- Home
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 3: Thamma has performed excellently at the box office in its first two days, earning an estimated ₹42.60 crore in India. Here's Thamma's third-day box office collection and occupancy share
Thamma Collection
The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma added ₹9.32 Cr to its earnings on its third day, bringing the three-day total to over ₹50 crore.
3rd Day
Compared to the second day, this is a drop of about 25 to 30 percent, which is normal as holidays are ending. It's natural for collections to decrease on a working day.
Friday Collection Predicted
Another drop will be seen on Friday as the country moves on from festival celebrations. Offices and schools will reopen, which could lead to a further drop in collections.
Coming Weekend
The film should expect a big jump on Saturday and Sunday, as its earnings have been good in big cities where collections rise on weekends.
Estimates
The film is estimated to earn ₹90 crore in the 6-day weekend. A big jump on Sat/Sun could push it near ₹100 crore. The 3-day total is ₹51.92 Cr (early estimate).