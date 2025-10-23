- Home
Thamma, starring Ayushmann and Rashmika, got off to a roaring start at the box office thanks to the Diwali vacation. However, the picture had a 25% dip on its second day. On day two, the film grossed almost Rs. 18 crore. Read on to learn more...
Thamma box office collection day 2
Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, got off to a roaring start at the box office thanks to the Diwali vacation. On its first day, the film grossed Rs. 24 crore in Hindi and Telugu. However, the picture had a 25% dip on its second day.
According to Sacnilk, Thamma received around Rs. 18 crore on day two. Bringing the two-day total to Rs. 42 crore. It's a nice sum, and with a holiday today (Thursday), we should anticipate the film to stay stable at the box office.
Thamma's Budget
Thamma is apparently being made on a budget of Rs. 140-145 crore. The film is likely to go over budget by the end of its first week. However, the primary test for the film will begin on Friday. The film has to do well on Friday and over the weekend.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Biggest Opening
Thamma has given Ayushmann his largest opportunity. On Wednesday, he said on Instagram: "Proud. Humbled. Ecstatic! Every year as I can remember, I've gone to the movies with my family to see a Diwali film. When I was younger, my parents took me to a magnificent destination that transported me to a world I had never imagined. Then I would take them, Tahira, and my kids to see a major Diwali movie. It's a family tradition. I took them to the cinema today to see my film, which is my first Diwali release! "It feels amazing!"
All about Thamma.
Thamma, a member of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, is linked to the Stree flicks, Bhediya and Munjya. The film stars Ayushmann, Rashmika, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles, as well as Paresh Rawal. Thamma, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, has received mainly excellent reviews.