Kapil Sharma to Johnny Lever: Top 5 Richest Indian Comedians and Their Net Worth
India is home to many talented comedians who entertain millions and earn crores. Here’s a look at the top 5 richest Indian comedians, where Kapil Sharma, though famous, isn’t number one.
Rajpal Naurang Yadav's Net Worth
Rajpal Yadav, famous for films like ‘Malamaal Weekly’ and ‘Hungama’, is a beloved actor and comedian in India. He has an estimated net worth of around ₹80 crore, reflecting his successful career in comedy and films.
Vir Das Net Worth
Vir Das, a renowned stand-up comedian, hosted the Netflix special ‘Vir Das: Landing’ and appeared in comedy films like ‘Badmaash Company’. His estimated net worth is ₹82 crore, highlighting his success in comedy and entertainment.
Johnny Lever Net Worth
Johnny Lever, a veteran Bollywood actor and comedian, is famous worldwide. Known for films like ‘Housefull’ and ‘Hera Pheri’ franchises, he has an estimated net worth of around ₹277 crore, making him one of India’s wealthiest comedians.
Kapil Sharma Net Worth
Kapil Sharma, hosting ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix, has entertained audiences in films like ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’. His estimated net worth is ₹300 crore, making him one of India’s richest comedians.
Brahmanandam Net Worth
South Indian actor Brahmanandam is reportedly India’s richest comedian. Featured in over 1,000 films, he holds a Guinness World Record and has an estimated net worth of ₹500 crore, reflecting his legendary career in comedy.
