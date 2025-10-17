Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are in the limelight for their upcoming film Thamma. This horror-comedy is releasing in theaters on October 21. Ahead of the film's release, an update has emerged that has fans going crazy.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of director Aditya Sarpotdar's romantic horror-comedy film, Thamma. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, this is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara.

The film's concept is quite different, and the recently released trailer has further increased fans' anticipation. Meanwhile, news has come in that the Censor Board has passed the film. However, the board has suggested some cuts.

How Many Cuts Were Made in the Film Thamma?

The latest update regarding Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana's film Thamma has been revealed. According to media reports, the film has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, some changes have been made. The Censor Board has suggested a total of five changes, some related to content and some to technical points.

The 5 cuts made in the film are...

- To avoid hurting religious sentiments, the word 'Ashwatthama' has been instructed to be muted in the film.

- The dialogue 'Azaadi dunga' (I will give freedom) used in a scene has been changed to 'Ayyashi karta hoon' (I indulge in debauchery).

- The duration of the romantic scene filmed between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna has been reduced by about 30 percent.

- During a scene in the film Thamma, a message saying "Smoking is injurious to health" has been asked to be superimposed on the screen.

- The word 'Alexander' has been removed and replaced with the word 'Sikandar' in the film.

About the film Thamma

The film Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Along with Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, it also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Sathyaraj, Faisal Malik, Geeta Agrawal, Ankit Mohan, Sanjay Dutt, and Diana Penty. Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, and Amar Kaushik will be seen in cameo roles. It's worth noting that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was the first choice for the film, not Rashmika, but she turned down the offer due to health issues. The film features music by Sachin-Jigar and has a budget of 125 crores.