Producer Dinesh Vijan has announced exclusive midnight shows for the highly anticipated film ‘Thamma’, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Fans will get an early chance to watch the movie on October 20, adding excitement ahead.

‘Thamma’ is an upcoming film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, generating excitement for its intriguing storyline and star-studded cast. The movie promises a mix of drama, entertainment, and on-screen chemistry that fans are eagerly anticipating

Midnight Shows for Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma

All this is being done in the name of promoting the film and creating an atmosphere of excitement and eagerness around it. Midnight shows are now expected to become a huge draw for ardent fans who want to watch Ayushmann and Rashmika on the big screen well before regular showtimes. Sources reveal that these screenings will be held at select theatres in India.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are apparently creating waves with their on-screen chemistry in "Thamma". The film's story, along with its overwhelming star cast, have generated curiosity not only among fans but also among critics. Meanwhile, the announcement of the midnight showings has raised excitement to another level, with social media already abuzz with fan reactions.

Hallmark of Dinesh Vijan's Strategy

Known for producing films that appeal to the masses, Dinesh Vijan feels that these open-midnight screenings will further enhance the movie experience. Midnight shows have become the trend for films with ever-increasing anticipation, making fans feel somewhat like an exclusive club. Thus Dinesh Vijan has opted for this strategy to give his masterpiece 'Thamma' a good opening at the box office.

What Fans Can Expect

With the midnight viewing, everybody who attends can witness the magical journey of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna on screen for the very first time. With the additional excitement of late-night premieres, ‘Thamma’ is expected to take the world of theatres by storm, filled with fun, dhamaal, drama, and a cinematic experience like no other.