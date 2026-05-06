Thalapathy Vijay: From Superstar to CM, His ₹624 Crore Empire Will Blow Your Mind!
Big suspense in Tamil Nadu before the May 7 power shift! TVK leader Thalapathy Vijay's massive ₹624 crore assets, ₹213 crore in a single bank account, ₹75 crore loans are creating a huge political buzz. Will this wealth change politics?
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Vijay’s Historic Win and the Wealth Debate That Follows
Actor-turned-politician Vijay is all set to take his oath as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister on May 7. In a huge political twist, his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), defeated the ruling DMK-Congress alliance, completely changing the state's power dynamics. This unexpected result has shocked political analysts. But more than his victory, everyone is talking about his massive wealth and financial profile, which has started a new debate in political circles.
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₹624 Crore Asset Declaration Sparks Political Debate
Vijay's nomination affidavit reveals his massive net worth of ₹624 crore. This includes ₹404 crore in movable assets and ₹220 crore in immovable assets. His wife, Sangeetha, has separately declared assets worth ₹15.76 crore, making this a hot topic. This disclosure is raising new questions about wealth in public life and political transparency.
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Massive Bank Deposits Worth Over ₹313 Crore Revealed
The most shocking detail comes from his bank accounts. A single savings account holds a whopping ₹213.36 crore, kept at the Indian Overseas Bank's Saligramam branch. On top of that, he has ₹100 crore in fixed deposits across four banks: ₹40 crore in Axis Bank (Indira Nagar), ₹25 crore in Indian Overseas Bank (Kodambakkam), ₹20 crore in HDFC Bank (Besant Nagar), and ₹15 crore in State Bank of India (Shastri Nagar). In total, his bank deposits exceed ₹313 crore.
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Minimal Equity Investments Amid Massive Wealth Portfolio
Thalapathy Vijay has also invested in equities, but it's a very small part of his portfolio, valued at just ₹19.37 lakh. This includes a ₹19.03 lakh stake in Jaya Nagar Property Limited and minor holdings in Indian Overseas Bank and Sun Paper Mill Limited. The affidavit shows no investments in mutual funds, bonds, or debentures, making equities less than 0.04% of his total wealth.
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Luxury Cars and Practical Rides in a ₹13.52 Crore Garage
Vijay's garage is a mix of luxury and practicality, with vehicles worth about ₹13.52 crore. His collection includes high-end cars like a 2024 Lexus 350, a 2024 BMW i7, and a Toyota Vellfire. But for daily use, he also owns simple vehicles like a Maruti Swift and a TVS XL Super.
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Precious Metals and Diamonds Add to Wealth Details
The affidavit mentions 883 grams of gold and silver worth ₹15 lakh. His wife has separately declared significant assets, including 134.91 carats of diamonds. These details make his personal wealth profile even more complex, especially with existing rumours about strains in his marital relationship.
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Loans, Advances and Pending Tax Disputes Surface in Disclosure
It's not all smooth sailing. Vijay has also declared loans and advances amounting to ₹75.5 crore, which includes large sums given to various individuals and entities. He also has several pending tax disputes, including an income tax penalty case related to his film 'Puli'. Appeals in some of these cases are still pending in court.
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₹220 Crore Real Estate Portfolio Spans Prime Locations in Tamil Nadu
Vijay's real estate portfolio is spread across Tamil Nadu and is valued at ₹220 crore. He has invested ₹115 crore in 10 residential properties located in areas like Neelankarai, Saligramam, Mylapore, and Egmore. His commercial properties, worth ₹82.8 crore, are located in Parivakkam, Thyagaraya Nagar, Sholinganallur, and Koppur.
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Wealth Debate Grows Ahead of Oath Ceremony
As Thalapathy Vijay prepares to take his oath as Chief Minister on Friday, May 7, his vast wealth and complex finances have become the main topic of political debate. The big question now is: will this financial power strengthen his governance, or will it become a political challenge for him in the future?
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