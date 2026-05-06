1 9 Image Credit : ChatGPT AI

Vijay’s Historic Win and the Wealth Debate That Follows

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is all set to take his oath as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister on May 7. In a huge political twist, his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), defeated the ruling DMK-Congress alliance, completely changing the state's power dynamics. This unexpected result has shocked political analysts. But more than his victory, everyone is talking about his massive wealth and financial profile, which has started a new debate in political circles.