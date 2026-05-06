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Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha Krishnan Age Gap Revealed Amid Ongoing Dating Rumours; Check Here
Dating rumours around Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have sparked fresh buzz online, with fans revisiting their long-standing chemistry and discussing their age difference amid ongoing speculation about their alleged relationship.
Vijay and Trisha Dating Rumours Grab Attention Again
Dating rumours surrounding Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are once again dominating social media discussions. While Vijay is currently busy with his political journey through his party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, fans have been closely observing Trisha’s support for the actor during several recent milestones. Their public appearances and social media interactions have sparked fresh speculation about their relationship status.
Fans Curious About Vijay and Trisha’s Age Gap
Amid the growing buzz, many fans have also become curious about the age difference between the two stars. Vijay was born on June 22, 1974, and is currently 51 years old, while Trisha, born on May 4, 1983, recently turned 41. This puts the age gap between them at around nine years. Despite the difference, fans often praise the duo for their youthful appearance and strong on-screen chemistry.
Their Popular Pairing Began With Ghilli
The pairing of Vijay and Trisha became hugely popular after the success of Ghilli in 2004. Their chemistry in songs and romantic scenes quickly made them one of Tamil cinema’s favourite on-screen couples. The duo later worked together in films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi before reuniting years later in Leo, which once again reignited fan excitement.
Rumours Continue Amid Silence From Both Stars
The dating speculation has grown stronger alongside rumours about Vijay’s alleged separation from his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam. Fans have noticed Sangeetha’s absence from several recent public events, while Trisha has frequently been seen around Vijay’s professional celebrations. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has addressed the rumours publicly, leaving fans guessing about whether there is any truth behind the speculation.
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