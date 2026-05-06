Will Thalapathy Vijay Become Tamil Nadu CM? Latest Update on Oath-Taking Ceremony
While some sources say that TVK may form an alliance with the DMK, which won 59 seats, others believe that an alliance with AIADMK (47 seats) is also feasible.
Will Thalapathy Vijay Become Tamil Nadu CM?
Tamil Nadu Election Results: Vijay, an actor-turned-politician, is poised to become Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister. In the recent state elections, he made a remarkable debut for his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), capturing 108 seats.
However, uncertainty lingers because TVK is slightly below the majority threshold of 118 seats. While everyone is excited to find out what happens next, let's go over the information that have emerged thus far.
Big Win, But Not Majority
While some sources say that TVK may form an alliance with the DMK, which won 59 seats, others believe that an alliance with AIADMK (47 seats) is also feasible.
Vijay to Prove Majority In Two Weeks?
According to reports, Vijay has also written to the state governor, Rajendra Arlekar, asking for an invitation to form the government. According to reports, the letter was delivered to Raj Bhavan by email. In the letter, he indicated that the party will show its majority within two weeks.
Will Thalapathy Vijay Become Tamil Nadu CM?
According to several media sources, Vijay is expected to take the oath as Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister on May 7. However, there is no formal confirmation of this as of yet.
Celebrities Congratulate Vijay.
Meanwhile, other stars have reached out to congratulate Vijay. Several celebrities, including Mahesh Babu, Vishal, and Vijay Deverakonda, recently went to their individual X accounts to congratulate Vijay on making history in the Tamil Nadu state elections.
Will Thalapathy Vijay Become Tamil Nadu CM?
“Hearty congratulations @actorvijay on setting new benchmarks and achieving a stunning victory!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Today reflects the faith people have placed in you in large measure… I’m certain this victory will translate into meaningful progress for Tamil Nadu. 🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️," Mahesh Babu wrote.
Will Thalapathy Vijay Become Tamil Nadu CM?
“NEW 🙂 @actorvijay garu My Admiration and congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu for turning up so strongly to vote and take a stand for themselves. Wishing all the people of TN and the new CM all prosperity and collective growth. Excited to see this new Phase and Face of Tamil Politics @TVKVijayHQ," Vijay Deverakonda posted.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.