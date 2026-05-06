While some sources say that TVK may form an alliance with the DMK, which won 59 seats, others believe that an alliance with AIADMK (47 seats) is also feasible.

Vijay to Prove Majority In Two Weeks?

According to reports, Vijay has also written to the state governor, Rajendra Arlekar, asking for an invitation to form the government. According to reports, the letter was delivered to Raj Bhavan by email. In the letter, he indicated that the party will show its majority within two weeks.