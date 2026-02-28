Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan penned a touching note celebrating the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Udaipur, describing their love as built on 'respect and deep friendship'. The couple also shared their own heartfelt posts.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Heartfelt Note

Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan penned a touching note for fellow stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, as the couple got married in a dreamy Udaipur ceremony. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kalyani brought an emotional addition to the celebrations, with her words filled with warmth and affection.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kalyani wrote, "TODAY I WATCHED THE KINDEST GIRL MARRY HER BEST FRIEND, IN THE MOST BREATHTAKING SETTING. AS SHE WALKED TOWARD HIM AND HE SAT THERE. WAITING WITH HIS BACK TURNED - YOU COULD FEEL THE WEIGHT OF EVERY STEP SHE TOOK. THOSE SLOW, STEADY BREATHS AND WELLED UP EYES SAID EVERYTHING. WHAT A PRIVILEGE TO WITNESS A LOVE BUILT WITH EFFORT RESPECT AND DEEP FRIENDSHIP AT ITS CORE."

Congratulating the newlyweds, the 'Lokah' star added, "MAY THIS BE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BEGINNING."

Newlyweds Share Dreamy Pictures and Notes

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on Thursday in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple shared dreamy pictures from the ceremony, along with heartfelt notes for each other.

Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony that looked straight out of a dream, Rashmika took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note about her husband. She thanked Vijay for teaching her "what true love feels like" and showing her "what being in peace feels like."

Vijay Deverakonda, while introducing Rashmika as his wife, wrote, "Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was."

Couple Greets Fans in Udaipur

Ever since, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages. On Friday morning, the couple was spotted at the Udaipur airport, delighting fans with a meet and greet session. Rashmika was seen wearing a red dress while Deverakonda donned a kurta pyjama that he teamed with sunglasses. The couple were seen sending flying kisses to fans. (ANI)