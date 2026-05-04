3 7 Image Credit : PTI

Vijay started acting at the age of 10

Very few people know that Vijay entered the film world at the age of 10. His father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, was a film director, so he grew up in that environment. After starting as a child artist, he made his lead debut with the film 'Naalaiya Theerpu'. His initial films weren't huge hits, but Vijay slowly cemented his place in the industry.