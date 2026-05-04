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Thalapathy Vijay Education: TVK Leader’s Journey From College Dropout to Honorary Doctorate
As Thalapathy Vijay and his party TVK gear up for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, interest in the actor-turned-politician is rising. Here’s a brief look at his education, career journey, and some interesting facts from his life.
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Image Credit : theactorvijayteamoff/Instagram
How educated is actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy?
Tamil cinema's superstar, Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, has now entered politics. His story isn't just about movies; it's about a young man who blended his studies, passion, and personality to create a unique identity. Known as 'Thalapathy', his journey is as glamorous as it is interesting. Here are some unknown facts about his education and life.
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Image Credit : ANI
Vijay Thalapathy's Education: How much has he studied?
Vijay did his early schooling at Fathima Matriculation Higher Secondary School. He then joined Loyola College in Chennai for a Visual Communication course. But here's the twist: his passion for acting was so strong that he dropped out midway. This big risk is what made him the 'Thalapathy' we know today.
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Image Credit : PTI
Vijay started acting at the age of 10
Very few people know that Vijay entered the film world at the age of 10. His father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, was a film director, so he grew up in that environment. After starting as a child artist, he made his lead debut with the film 'Naalaiya Theerpu'. His initial films weren't huge hits, but Vijay slowly cemented his place in the industry.
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The story of how Vijay became 'Thalapathy' from 'Ilaiyathalapathy'
Fans call Vijay 'Thalapathy', which means Commander. This title shows the power of his fan base. After his 2017 film 'Mersal', he officially adopted the 'Thalapathy' title. Before that, people called him 'Ilaiyathalapathy'. His films are known for mass entertainment, a social message, and his powerful screen presence.
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Image Credit : instagram
Vijay holds an honorary doctorate degree
In 2007, a university awarded Vijay an honorary doctorate for his social work and contribution to cinema. He also received the prestigious Kalaimamani award from the Tamil Nadu government back in 1998, a huge achievement early in his career.
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Image Credit : instagram
Interesting facts about Vijay's life: Stays away from alcohol, loves charity
Here are some fun facts: Vijay's beach house in Chennai's Neelankarai is reportedly inspired by Hollywood star Tom Cruise's home. He stays away from alcohol and prefers doing charity on his birthday instead of throwing big parties. Interestingly, he is a huge fan of superstar Rajinikanth and was inspired by him to pursue acting.
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Image Credit : facebook
Vijay is not just a star, but a trendsetter
Vijay is one of the few actors who set new box office records. His film 'Ghilli' is considered the one that started the ₹50 crore club in Tamil cinema. Later, films like 'Thuppakki' and 'Kaththi' also made it to the ₹100 crore club.
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