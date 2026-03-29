Fans have been desperately waiting for Thalapathy Vijay's last film, 'Jana Nayagan'. The movie has been stuck in controversies, leaving the makers in a fix about its release. But now, a major update has surfaced, giving fans a reason to celebrate. It looks like the release plan is finally taking shape.

Everyone is eagerly waiting to watch 'Jana Nayagan', which is believed to be Thalapathy Vijay's last film before he fully commits to his political career. The film has been caught up in controversies and was postponed indefinitely. However, there's now fresh information about its release date. The latest update suggests that the long wait for fans is about to end. For those who don't know, the film is directed by H. Vinoth and is a high-octane action thriller.

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Jana Nayagan Film Release Update

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' was initially set to release in October 2025. However, the production work took longer than expected, and the release was moved to January 9 of this year. But the film couldn't hit the screens on that date as it was still awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The release is still not officially confirmed, and a new date is expected to be announced only after the makers complete the certification process. It's worth noting that 'Jana Nayagan' and 'Toxic' are both produced by KVN Productions. The banner's other projects are already lined up for release, with 'KD: The Devil' on April 30 and 'Toxic' on June 4. This suggests that 'Jana Nayagan's' release might be pushed to June or July. Some reports also claim that the makers are considering releasing the film around Vijay's 52nd birthday on June 22. Meanwhile, the repeated delays in its theatrical release have put its OTT deal in jeopardy. A report by Valai Pechu claims that the film's digital premiere deal has been cancelled, causing a loss of crores. Amazon Prime Video had reportedly bought the digital rights for a whopping ₹121 crore.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan: 7 Reasons to Watch Thalapathy Vijay’s LAST Film

About the film Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, 'Jana Nayagan' tells the story of Vetri Kondan, a former police officer who becomes a criminal. He adopts a young girl named Viji and raises her to be strong and self-reliant, even encouraging her to pursue a career in the army despite her fears. It is believed that this film is a remake of 'Bhagavanth Kesari', which starred Nandamuri Balakrishna. Besides Vijay, the film features a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj. Its budget is around ₹300 crore.

Also Read: Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan': Producer to withdraw petition against CBFC