6 7 Image Credit : our own

Shahjahan (2001)

Vijay played a 'love messenger' who helps couples unite but struggles to express his own love. His mature acting when he sees his love leave with someone else is heart-touching. Manisharma's music was a huge plus for the film. The story also mentions 'Thirumalai' (2003), where a mechanic falls for a rich girl, and they fight against society to be together.