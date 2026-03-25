Vijay Movies: Thalapathy's Best Romantic Hits Before He Became An Action Star
Long before he became the action superstar we know today, Thalapathy Vijay was the romantic hero. We're taking a trip down memory lane to look at 10 of his best love stories, from 'Kadhalukku Mariyadhai' to 'Kushi', that are still fan favourites.
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Super duper hit romance movies
In his early career, Vijay captured the hearts of youngsters as a 'lover boy'. Before he transformed into an action hero, his gentle love stories became all-time favourites for fans. Here are 10 of Vijay's best romantic films that never get old.
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Kadhalukku Mariyadhai (1997)
Director Fazil's film beautifully showed the struggle between love and family honour. The mature romance between Vijay and Shalini, along with great performances by veterans like Sivakumar and Radharavi, made this a complete family classic.
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Minsara Kanna (1999)
K.S. Ravikumar directed this light-hearted romantic film. Vijay's antics as he joins Khushbu's house as a servant to win over his love, Rambha, are hilarious. It's a perfect mix of romance and comedy.
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Priyamavale (2000)
The hero thinks of marriage as a one-year 'contract'. The story is about how he finally understands his wife's love. Director Selva Bharathi handled the emotions between a husband and wife beautifully in this film.
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Kushi (2000)
S.J. Suryah's 'Kushi' showed how ego can mess up a relationship, but with a youthful vibe. The amazing chemistry between Vijay and Jyothika, plus Deva's music, gave this film a cult classic status.
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Shahjahan (2001)
Vijay played a 'love messenger' who helps couples unite but struggles to express his own love. His mature acting when he sees his love leave with someone else is heart-touching. Manisharma's music was a huge plus for the film. The story also mentions 'Thirumalai' (2003), where a mechanic falls for a rich girl, and they fight against society to be together.
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Vijay's other 4 evergreen classics
- Poove Unakkaga (1996): This film changed Vijay's career. It's a perfect example of a one-sided love story full of sacrifice.
- Thulladha Manamum Thullum (1999): The pure love between Kutty and Rukmani is one of Tamil cinema's best love stories.
- Ninaithen Vandhai (1998): A gentle romantic film where two sisters fall for the same man, carried by its soft melodies.
- Sachin (2005): This movie portrayed college romance in a fun yet emotional way, with Vijay's energetic performance being a highlight. Even though Vijay is an action star today, these romantic films built a strong fan base for him.
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