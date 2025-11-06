- Home
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt's family has filed a lawsuit against Amaal Mallik's aunt for reportedly calling her a "terrorist." Farrhana's team uploaded the remark to her Instagram feed.
The family of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt has filed a lawsuit against singer-composer Amaal Mallik's aunt Roshan Garry Bhinder, the Fifafooz YouTube channel, and YouTube India over statements she made about the former during an interview. Farrhana's team verified this by issuing a statement about their complaint on her Instagram Story.
In a press statement published by Farrhana Bhatt's team, her family requested Rs 1 crore in compensation for "reputational and emotional harm". The actor-peace activist, along with Amaal, is now in the Bigg Boss 19 house.
What did Amaal Mallik's aunt have to say about Farrhana Bhatt?
Farrhana Bhatt's family expressed dissatisfaction in their statement about claimed "communally charged remarks" made about her by Amaal Mallik's aunt Roshan Garry Bhinder during an interview that was recorded and released on YouTube. In the video, Bhinder refers to Farrhana as a "terrorist".
What was Farrhana Bhatt's family's statement?
Farrhana Bhatt's family's statement on the matter read, "Legal action initiated over defamatory and hate-filled remarks against Ms. Farhana Bhatt The family of Ms. Farhana Bhatt, actress and national-level Taekwondo athlete currently seen in Bigg Boss Season 19, have expressed deep distress over defamatory and communally charged remarks made against her in a recent YouTube interview. A legal notice is issued to Mrs. Roshan Garry Bhinder, Fifafooz YouTube Channel, and YouTube India for publishing and promoting false and hateful statements, including the outrageous and baseless allegation calling Ms. Bhatt a 'terrorist.' "
It further read, "The family has chosen to respond with dignity and legal recourse, rather than stoop to the level of mudslinging and online provocation being carried out by theother side. The notice seeks immediate removal of the defamatory video, a public apology, and 1 crore in damages for the reputational and emotional harm caused. Copies of the notice have also been sent to the National Commission for Women and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women for appropriate action. The family urges the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified or hateful content and to respect the legal process now underway."
The legal notice has aroused widespread attention, with requests for involvement from both national and state women's commissions. Copies of the notification have been sent to the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, urging them to take immediate action and ensure accountability.