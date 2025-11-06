Image Credit : Social Media

The family of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt has filed a lawsuit against singer-composer Amaal Mallik's aunt Roshan Garry Bhinder, the Fifafooz YouTube channel, and YouTube India over statements she made about the former during an interview. Farrhana's team verified this by issuing a statement about their complaint on her Instagram Story.

In a press statement published by Farrhana Bhatt's team, her family requested Rs 1 crore in compensation for "reputational and emotional harm". The actor-peace activist, along with Amaal, is now in the Bigg Boss 19 house.