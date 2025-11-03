Image Credit : Instagram

The heated argument reignited old rumours that Malti might be the “special friend” Amaal had mentioned earlier on the show. During the discussion, fellow contestant Shehbaaz asked Tanya Mittal what Amaal had told her about Malti. Tanya replied, “He has met her once for five minutes,” which Malti immediately challenged, hinting that their interactions went far beyond that.

Malti further claimed that Amaal had sung four songs for her, intensifying curiosity among housemates and viewers alike. The confrontation has sparked widespread buzz on social media, with fans debating who’s telling the truth.