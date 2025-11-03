- Home
Bigg Boss 19 is heating up as Malti Chahar confronts Amaal Mallik over their past, accusing him of lying about their acquaintance, sparking rumours, heated arguments, and widespread speculation among housemates and viewers alike.
Bigg Boss 19 Update
Bigg Boss 19 has once again become the talk of the town after a heated exchange between contestants Malti Chahar and Amaal Mallik. The latest promo reveals Malti accusing Amaal of lying about their previous acquaintance, leading to a tense confrontation in front of the entire house.
Accusations and Denials
The issue came to light when Amaal questioned Malti for discussing him with other contestants, saying, “Malti, you’re again having a group discussion about me.” His comment quickly triggered Malti’s sharp response, as she confronted him for downplaying their connection. “Should I say everything? Even my father knows when we met and when we didn’t. And how can you lie on camera? I can prove this in two minutes,” Malti retorted.
Rumours and Reactions
The heated argument reignited old rumours that Malti might be the “special friend” Amaal had mentioned earlier on the show. During the discussion, fellow contestant Shehbaaz asked Tanya Mittal what Amaal had told her about Malti. Tanya replied, “He has met her once for five minutes,” which Malti immediately challenged, hinting that their interactions went far beyond that.
Malti further claimed that Amaal had sung four songs for her, intensifying curiosity among housemates and viewers alike. The confrontation has sparked widespread buzz on social media, with fans debating who’s telling the truth.