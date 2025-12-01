George Clooney revealed his frustration after losing the role of J.D. in 'Thelma & Louise' to Brad Pitt. Clooney said he avoided the film for years, as the part launched Pitt's career, but later understood the casting decision.

Hollywood star George Clooney has opened up about a career-defining moment from his early days, recalling how he lost the role of drifter J.D. in the 1991 classic 'Thelma & Louise' to Brad Pitt, a casting decision that left him frustrated for years, according to People.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Thelma & Louise' is a 1991 comedy-drama film directed by Ridley Scott and written by Callie Khouri. The film stars Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as Thelma and Louise. The supporting cast includes Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, Christopher McDonald, and Brad Pitt.

The 64-year-old actor said he had hoped the role would help him transition from television to serious film work.

"I got to the final test for a role in Thelma & Louise," Clooney said of the Ridley Scott-directed film. "And...., Brad got it."

Clooney admitted the disappointment lingered long after the film's release. "I didn't watch Thelma & Louise for years because I was annoyed," he said, adding that Pitt, who was then also doing smaller TV roles, saw his career take off after the film. "When it was the thing that could've launched me?" as quoted by People.

Clooney's Change of Heart

Despite the early rivalry, the two went on to build a long friendship, later starring together in Ocean's Eleven and its sequels. Clooney revealed that when he finally watched the film, he understood why he lost out. "Of course, when I saw it, I was like, 'Well, it had to be that guy.'"

The Casting Process Revisited

Pitt has previously spoken about the lengthy casting process, telling W Magazine in 2023 that the role came to him only after multiple rounds. "I didn't get the part at first... and then it came back around again," he said. He also recalled filming the film's memorable love scene with co-star Geena Davis, describing her as "sweet and kind and delicate."

Davis, for her part, said she recognised Pitt's talent immediately during auditions. "He just has 'it,'" she said in 2020, according to People.

Both actors have since become two of Hollywood's most recognisable faces, often reflecting on how Thelma & Louise shaped their careers.