    Sophia Thomalla SEXY photos: 10 times Alexander Zverev's girlfriend flaunted perfect BIKINI body (See Pics)

    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    Image Credit: Sophia Thomalla Instagram

    German ace Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, has consistently set high standards for relationship goals. Whether cheering him on from the stands or praising him on social media, the German actress frequently showcases her love and admiration for the current number 4 player.

    Ahead of the Zverev's French Open 2024 final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, here's a look at 10 times Sophia Thomalla flaunted her perfect bikini body:

    Image Credit: Sophia Thomalla Instagram

    Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla, a German native, was born in East Berlin on October 6, 1989. She is the daughter of actors Simone Thomalla and Andre Vetters. 

    Also read: French Open 2024, Zverev vs Alcaraz: 'Big Three' absent in Roland Garros final for 1st time in 20 years

    Image Credit: Sophia Thomalla Instagram

    During her childhood, Sophia Thomalla lived in various cities including Cologne, Kleinmachnow, Gelsenkirchen, and Berlin. Eventually, she returned to Berlin, the city where she spent much of her upbringing.

    Image Credit: Sophia Thomalla Instagram

    Following in her parents' footsteps, Sophia Thomalla has carved out a successful career in the entertainment industry as a model, actress, and television presenter. She has gained significant fame in Germany, securing numerous roles in TV shows and movies.

    Image Credit: Sophia Thomalla Instagram

    One of Zverev's lady love's notable credits includes hosting the German adaptation of "Are You the One?", a dating game show that originally premiered on MTV in the US in 2014. The show brings together 20 single men and women in search of love.

    Image Credit: Sophia Thomalla Instagram

    Beyond TV and film, Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla engages her million-plus Instagram followers by sharing glimpses of her travels, career updates, modeling campaigns, love life, and daily activities.

    Image Credit: Sophia Thomalla Instagram

    Sophia Thomalla has been supporting Zverev at various tennis tournaments over the years, often seen cheering from the stands while he plays on the court. The professional tennis player has been dating Thomalla since 2020.

    Image Credit: Sophia Thomalla Instagram

    In 2017, Thomalla was romantically linked to Gavin Rossdale, marking the first relationship for the rocker after his split from Gwen Stefani. The duo dated for a little over a year before calling it quits.

    Image Credit: Sophia Thomalla Instagram

    Before her relationship with Gavin Rossdale, Thomalla was married to Norwegian singer Andy LaPlegua. They exchanged vows in March 2016 but announced their divorce in May 2017.

    Image Credit: Sophia Thomalla Instagram

    Season 2 of Netflix's Break Point delved into Zverev's recovery journey after his severe ankle injury in 2022, offering fans a glimpse into the athlete's relationship with Thomalla.

    Also read: French Open 2024: Zverev expects a 'very difficult' clash against Alcaraz in grand finale (WATCH)

    Image Credit: Sophia Thomalla Instagram

    In one confessional, the model teasingly chided Zverev for his perpetual tardiness. "He's always late in every situation, and I'm losing my mind," she said with a laugh. "If we get married, he'll probably come late to his own wedding."

