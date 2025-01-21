Taylor Swift to perform at Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani's wedding? Check details HERE

Taylor Swift is in talks to make her India debut by performing at the pre-wedding festivities of Jeet Adani, son of billionaire Gautam Adani. This potential performance, tied to the grand Adani wedding, could mark her first-ever live show in India, exciting her Indian fans

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 11:31 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 11:31 AM IST

Taylor Swift is reportedly in discussions to perform for the first time in India during the pre-wedding festivities of Jeet Adani, son of businessman Gautam Adani, and Diva Shah. Although her participation is not yet confirmed, insider sources indicate that negotiations are underway

article_image2

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah got engaged in March 2023 in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and are expected to marry later this year

article_image3

Despite her massive fan following in India, Taylor Swift has never performed in the country. Her recent Eras Tour covered Singapore and Japan but excluded India

article_image4

In 2014, while promoting her album 1989, Swift acknowledged her large Indian fan base and expressed her admiration for Bollywood’s vibrant music and dance culture, sharing that she would be excited to connect with Indian audiences through such mediums

