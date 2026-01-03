Makers of 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' revealed Tara Sutaria's first look as Rebecca. The poster shows her in an intense look with a gun. The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, marks Tara's pan-India debut and also stars Yash.

The makers of Yash starrer 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' appear to be taking the excitement to the next level with back-to-back character posters. The first look at Tara Sutaria as the "enigmatic and fragile" Rebecca has been unveiled, adding more to the growing buzz around the upcoming film.

Marking Tara's first brush at a pan-India release, 'Toxic' is set to present her as someone highly desirable and elegant, yet wielding "power and guns like her birthright," the makers said, as per a press release. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash) In the poster, Tara could be portraying an intense look, appearing stunning in a dramatic outfit while boldly holding onto a gun.

Director Geetu Mohandas on Tara's performance

Speaking about her character, 'Toxic' director Geetu Mohandas shared, "I've always felt an instinctive love to protect Tara. Perhaps because she is a guarded soul, or perhaps it's the armour she's comfortable with. And perhaps it doesn't need to be defined. I realised early on that the best way to reach her was not by pushing, not by demanding more, but by allowing her the space to simply be. That choice shaped our equation, which turned out calm, deeply professional, and perfectly aligned. She observed more than she spoke. She listened more than she revealed. And I often wondered if I should guide her more closely. But in her silence, something powerful was brewing," as per the press release.

Mohandas also explained that Tara Sutaria delivered a "breathtaking" performance, further adding, "She surprised me completely, and in the most beautiful way. I have no doubt she will surprise everyone else, too."

A Star-Studded Ensemble

Tara Sutaria's first look arrived on the heels of the striking revelations of Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, and Nayanthara as Ganga, promising to unfurl the many layers of the film's dark, immersive universe.

Release and Production Details

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages. The film marks Yash's return to the big screen after 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, 'Toxic' is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. (ANI)