Tanya Mittal of Bigg Boss 19 has finally uploaded the Diwali video she refused to watch on the show, hosted by Salman Khan. The video shows her Beena mausi and mausaji, along with their children, expressing their sincere wishes.
After being questioned in the Bigg Boss 19 house about not showing her family, Tanya Mittal turned to Instagram to reveal the Diwali film she had previously chosen not to see. Tanya posted the video on Instagram, captioned "The Diwali videos you all didn't see (sic)."
Tanya described the video as the "most emotional one." Tanya's Beena mausi and mausaji, as well as their children, can be seen in the video wishing her a happy Diwali. Tanya wrote in her post, "The saree I wore during my Bigg Boss entry...that was chosen and gifted by them, with so much love (sic)."
The Bigg Boss 19 candidate went on to talk about how important her mausi and mausaji are. She claimed that her Beena mausi reared her as if she were her own daughter, taught her how to make bati for Bhai Dooj, and taught her "Khatu Shyam ji ke bhajan, Amritvani, Basoda ki pooja, Gauri-Gangaur ke geet."
Tanya mentioned that her mausaji is constantly at her side, especially when she calls him and says, "Mausaji, mujhe nahi ho raha..." "Mujhe ghar aana hai." She continued, "Every day I pray: Next janam mein, I want to be your daughter again (sic)."
Fans responded positively in the comments. Someone wrote: "You are truly very rich because you have such a beautiful family." A other individual said, "You're very blessed to have a family like this and your family is very blessed to have a member like you."
Tanya also released a series of videos in which her extended family wished her a happy Diwali. She wrote specific entries for each family member, expressing her appreciation and showcasing the love and support they have given her over the years.
