- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss 19: Finalists’ Earnings—Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal to Pranit Know how much did 4 finalists take home?
Bigg Boss 19: Finalists’ Earnings—Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal to Pranit Know how much did 4 finalists take home?
Gaurav Khanna has become the winner of 'Bigg Boss 19'. Besides Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More reached the finale. The winner got ₹50 lakh as prize money.
Did Gaurav Khanna take home more than ₹3 crore?
TV actor Gaurav Khanna reportedly got ₹17.5 lakh per week in 'Bigg Boss'. In 15 weeks, he earned about ₹2.63 crore. He got ₹50 lakh prize money, totaling around ₹3.13 crore. He also won a car worth about ₹14 lakh.
How much did Farhana Bhatt earn while in 'Bigg Boss'?
Farhana Bhatt was the first runner-up of 'Bigg Boss 19'. She reportedly earned ₹2-4 lakh per week. She was on the show for 15 weeks, earning between ₹30 lakh and ₹60 lakh.
How much did second runner-up Pranit More take home?
RJ and comedian Pranit More were in 'Bigg Boss 19' for 15 weeks. He reportedly earned ₹1-2 lakh per week, totalling ₹15-30 lakh for the season.
How much money did Tanya Mittal earn from 'Bigg Boss 19'?
Entrepreneur and influencer Tanya Mittal reportedly earned about ₹3 lakh per week in 'Bigg Boss'. She was on for 15 weeks, taking home around ₹90 lakh from the show.
How much did Amaal Malik earn from 'Bigg Boss 19'?
Music composer Amaal Malik was the second most expensive contestant on 'Bigg Boss 19'. He reportedly earned about ₹8.5 lakh per week. He was on for 15 weeks, taking home about ₹1.28 crore.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.