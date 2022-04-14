Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil New Year 2022: Follow Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dhanush, Nayanthara's style to look fab on Puthandu

    If you want to celebrate the Tamil New Year in style, take a cue from these celebrities; check out pictures 

    Festivals are a time for celebration and enjoyment. On festivals, people look forward to dressing up, enjoying authentic dishes, and decorating their houses with lights and flowers. The moment has arrived for Tamilians to embrace the new year. 
     

    Puthandu, commonly known as the Tamil New Year, is celebrated on April 14 by Tamilians. Tamil Hindus all across the country and the world commemorate the event with zeal. The celebration heralds the start of the Tamil calendar's first month. Here are some outfit ideas one should follow to look stylish and traditional.
     

    Kurta pyjamas are a traditional garment for guys. It is also very elegant and comfortable. It appears to be sophisticated, straightforward, and appropriate for any traditional celebration. Dhanush can inspire you to wear a basic kurta pyjamas with flair.
     

    This elegant saree by Samantha Ruth Prabhu is your festive go-to this new year if you want to add a twist to your style.
     

    What better way to ring in the new year than by returning to your roots? You may start the year off right by wearing a classic white dhoti with a traditional border and a white shirt, just like megastar Rajinikanth.
     

    Check out Sai Pallavi's stunning ethnic appearance. The actress chose a lovely flower design salwar kurta in white and blue. The ensemble was completed with golden jhumkas and minimal makeup, keeping with her signature style. Also Read: Bengali New Year 2022: Basanti pulao to Kosha Mangsho to Shorshe Ilish, here's menu

    A saree improves a woman's appearance. While we can't wear such heavily embroidered sarees every day, a stylish saree appearance might help us improve our style game during the festival season. You can dress up in a traditional Kanjivaram saree inspired by actress Nayanthara and temple jewellery. Also Read: Happy Tamil New Year 2022: Wishes, images, messages to share with friends and family

