- Ranbir Kapoor gifts Rs 250 crore Bandra home to daughter Raha, makes royal move for her future
It's common for parents to divide assets after kids grow up, but this star hero gifted a Rs 250 crore property to his daughter before she even turned two! Who is he and why did he do it?
It's natural for kids to inherit their parents' wealth. Some parents even transfer assets before their kids ask. But this usually happens when they're older. A young star kid from a film family gifted his two-year-old daughter a Rs 250 crore property. Why? It's none other than Ranbir Kapoor.
Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's recent decision regarding their daughter Raha Kapoor is making headlines. Born in November 2022, Raha, now just two, has inherited a property worth Rs 250 crore.
They own a house in Bandra, Mumbai's most expensive area. It's worth a whopping Rs 250 crore. This property was passed down from Raj Kapoor to Rishi Kapoor, and then to Ranbir Kapoor. Last year, Ranbir completely remodeled the building into a six-story luxury building with state-of-the-art amenities.
Reports suggest Ranbir and Alia officially registered the house in Raha Kapoor's name. The legal procedures were recently completed. This news is trending in Bollywood and going viral on social media.
Everyone is shocked by this massive property transfer to Raha Kapoor. The family plans to move into the house soon. Raha has set a record as the youngest star kid to own such a valuable property.