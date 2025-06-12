- Home
- Entertainment
- Kapil Sharma’s box office journey: Hits, misses, and what’s next for the comedy king
Kapil Sharma’s box office journey: Hits, misses, and what’s next for the comedy king
Kapil Sharma's Box Office Performance: Kapil Sharma is in the news for his show, The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 3. We're diving into his film career and box office track record. He's acted in a total of 5 films.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
The third season of comedian Kapil Sharma's popular show, The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, is starting. The show will be available on Netflix from June 21st, streaming weekly on Saturdays.
This season of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show will feature Navjot Singh Sidhu alongside Kapil Sharma. Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur will also appear.
Kapil Sharma has acted in about 5 films. His first film in a lead role was Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Released in 2015, the film was a hit.
Kapil Sharma also appeared in the 2017 film Firangi, which he also produced. However, the film was a box office disaster.
Between 2020 and 2024, Kapil Sharma appeared in three films: It's My Life, Zwigato, and Crew. Crew was a hit, while the other two films didn't fare well.
As for Kapil Sharma's upcoming films, he will be seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Daadi Ki Shaadi. Both films are currently in production and will be released in theaters this year.