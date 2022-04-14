Happy Tamil New Year 2022: Wishes, images, messages to share with friends and family on Puthandu

Happy Tamil New Year 2022: The Tamil New Year is being celebrated on Thursday, April 14. Here are some wishes, images, messages to share with friends and family on Puthandu.

Image: Getty Images

Tamil New Year 2022: According to the Hindu Lunisolar calendar, Puthandu marks the first day of the Tamil New year and is also known as Varsha Pirappu. This year, the Tamil New Year is celebrated on Thursday, April 14. On the auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year, people wake up early in the morning, bathe, wear new clothes, visit temples to seek gods and goddesses’ blessing, decorate their homes and draw ‘kolams’ or rangolis using rice flour. The Tamil New Year is marked as a public holiday in Tamil Nadu and is a day when people enjoy a variety of traditional delicacies while sitting with their family members – from the youngsters to elders. If your loved ones and you are away from each other, here are a few messages that you can send across to them to wish them a happy Tamil New Year. These messages and images of Gods and Goddesses can be shared on WhatsApp and Facebook as messages, wishes and statuses as well.

Image: Getty Images

ALSO READ: Baisakhi 2022: Mango lassi to Kheer, 5 lip-smacking desserts one can try Tamil New Year 2022 Wishes, messages and images: 1. Maybe this new year is filled with all your dreams, prosperity and happiness. Begin your new year on a joyous note. Here's wishing you a prosperous Tamil New Year 2. I wish that your family and you are blessed with love, happiness, wealth and health in your life. Have a great Tamil New Year.

Image: Getty Images

3. Celebrate the day with zest and zeal as it is time for all of us to welcome the new year with open arms and hopeful eyes. Happy Tamil New Year. 4. In this new year, let all your worries and sorrow disappear in the air and brings you nothing but happiness and luck. Wishing you and your family a life that’s blessed with health and wealth. Happy Tamil New Year. 5. Let the new year fill your life with hope, enthusiasm and love. Iniya Tamil Puthandu Nalvazhthukal. ALSO READ: HAPPY BIJU: WISHES, QUOTES, MESSAGES AND FACEBOOK, WHATSAPP STATUS

Image: Getty Images

6. I hope that this new year brings in a lot of exciting and new opportunities in your life. May you prosper and lead a wealthier, happier life. Wishing you and your family a Happy Tamil New Year. 7. May this new year of yours be filled abundance of love, success, joy, and prosperity in your life. Have a blessed Tamil New Year

Image: Getty Images