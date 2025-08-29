- Home
Actor Vishal got engaged to Sai Dhanshika at the age of 48 on his birthday. He shared their engagement photos on social media, expressing joy and gratitude for the special moment.
Vishal shared, “Thank you to all my loved ones for the birthday wishes. Today, my engagement with Sai Dhanshika took place. I'm happy to share this news with our families. Always seeking your love, support, and blessings.”
Vishal is now engaged to actress Sai Dhanshika in a love marriage. A few months ago, during a press meet for one of Dhanshika’s films, Vishal publicly announced their relationship and upcoming wedding plans.
Vishal was previously engaged to actress Anisha Alla Reddy in 2019, but the engagement was later called off reportedly due to personal disagreements between the couple.
Vishal has reportedly been linked to a few actresses in the past, but none of those relationships materialized into marriage until his recent engagement to actress Sai Dhanshika.
Vishal hasn't achieved significant success in his film career, and his personal life has also been challenging. Let's hope this engagement leads to a happy marriage soon.