Kochi: Dulquer Salmaan’s production banner Wayfarer Films has created history with the release of Lokah – Chapter One: Chandra, introducing Malayalam cinema’s very first woman superhero. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan as ‘Chandra’, the film has already become a sensation, winning praise as a visual marvel and creating a new milestone in the industry. On the release day, Lokah witnessed overwhelming demand, with more than 130 late-night shows added in Kerala alone. Across the state, the film released on over 1,000 shows across 250+ screens, making it one of the biggest launches in Malayalam cinema. Positioned as the first installment in a superhero cinematic universe, Lokah is a pan-Indian release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Major distributors have joined hands for its wide rollout: AGS Cinemas (Tamil), Lighter Buddha Films (Karnataka), Sithara Entertainments (Telugu), and Pen Marudhar (North India).

Alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan’s powerful portrayal of Chandra, the film features Nazlin as Sunny, Sandiya as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, Chandu as Venu, and Arun Kurian as Nigel. The ensemble also includes Shanti Balachandran and Sharath Sabha. Backed by stunning visuals from cinematographer Nimish Ravi, music by Jakes Bejoy, and action choreography by Yannick Ben, Lokah promises a cinematic experience like no other. With its never-before-seen backdrop and epic-scale storytelling, it marks the dawn of a new era for Malayalam cinema. With Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, Malayalam cinema proudly introduces its first-ever woman superhero, breaking new ground in representation and spectacle.

