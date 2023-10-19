Tamannaah Bhatia's new pictures in red dress take the internet by storm

On Thursday, Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram to share pictures from her recent photoshoot.



Tamannaah Bhatia has often demonstrated her ability to slay in any outfit that she wears and adds her own style.

Every time the actress posts a photo or video of herself on social media, it leaves everyone gasping for air.

In the series of pictures she shared on social media, she was seen posing in a beautiful red body-hugging dress with a plunging neckline.



She let her hair open and wore a simple gold neckpiece with basic makeup. Tamannaah captioned her photographs with "Inspired" and a red heart emoji.

Netizens could not stop from expressing their views on the new picture and wrote, 'hot', 'hottie' and 'gorgeous'.