Friday Releases: The last Friday of October promises a massive box-office clash, with 35 films hitting theatres, including one that has already grossed around ₹2300 crore. Here’s the full list of releases.
1. Baahubali: The Epic
S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu epic Baahubali: The Epic hits theatres on October 31, combining both Baahubali films into one grand spectacle. The original blockbusters collectively grossed over ₹2300 crore worldwide, redefining Indian cinema’s scale and storytelling.
2. BRAT
This Kannada action-thriller features Krishna, Manisha Kandakur, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. Packed with intense drama and gripping action, the film is all set to hit theatres on October 31.
3. Mass Jathara
Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, this Telugu action-drama features Ravi Teja, Nitish Nirmal, and Krishna Kumar in lead roles. Promising high-octane entertainment, the film is set to release in theatres on October 31.
4. The Taj Story
This Hindi courtroom drama, directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, features Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das, and Sneha Wagh. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 31.
5. Diés Iraé
Releasing on October 31, this Malayalam horror-thriller is written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The film stars Pranav Mohanlal in the lead, promising a spine-chilling cinematic experience.
6. Black Phone 2
The American horror-thriller Black Phone 2 releases on October 31. A sequel to the 2021 hit Black Phone, the film is directed by Scott Derrickson and stars Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames in pivotal roles.
These 29 small and big films will also be released this Friday
This Friday, October 31, a total of 29 other films are set to release, including Single Salma (Hindi), Kona (Kannada), Swapnasundari (Malayalam), Aryan (Tamil), and Good Boy (Hollywood).