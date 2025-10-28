- Home
Idli Kadai OTT Release: Dhanush's Tamil drama Idli Kadai, which has been in theatres for over four weeks, will now get a digital debut. The film, which was released on October 1, 2025, will begin streaming on Netflix on October 29.
Idli Kadai OTT Release
Dhanush returns to directing with Idli Kadai, following Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, which he directed in 2025. The actor-filmmaker wrote, directed, and co-produced the film via his Wunderbar Films label, in collaboration with Dawn Pictures.
Dhanush not only directs but also stars in the film, with an ensemble cast that includes Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Shalini Pandey, P. Samuthirakani, and R. Parthiban.
Idli Kadai: Storyline
The film recounts the journey of a young man from a poor hamlet who comes abroad to pursue his aspirations. Life takes an unexpected turn when he is forced to return home following a sad event. Back in his village, he faces the principles he had previously neglected and realises the importance of his heritage and his father's goals. The story is set in a rural setting and explores the intersection of aspiration, family, and identity.
Idli Kadai: Cast and Crew
Idli Kadai pulls together an impressive technological team. G. V. Prakash Kumar created the soundtrack, Kiran Koushik handled cinematography, and Prasanna GK did the editing. Peter Hein choreographed the film's action sequences, while Jackie served as art director and Sathish oversaw the dance choreography. Kavya Sriram created the costumes, while B. Raja applied the makeup.
Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush co-managed the film's production, while Sreyas Srinivasan served as executive producer. Manoj Maddy oversaw marketing, and Riaz K. Ahmed and Sathish AIM handled press and media relations.
Idli Kadai's imminent Netflix launch will let it to reach a larger audience that missed it in theatres.