Kiran Abbavaram’s K-Ramp, a heartwarming Diwali release, won hearts with its tender romance and steady box office performance. Fans can now look forward to watching the film on OTT soon.

This Diwali, while Tollywood saw a flurry of film releases, Kiran Abbavaram’s K-Ramp quietly carved its own space, emerging as a steady success at the box office. Directed by Jains Nani, the film may not have generated explosive daily collections, but its charm and consistent appeal helped it earn an estimated ₹15 crore net in India. The movie’s triumph lies in its ability to engage audiences through warmth rather than spectacle.

A Tale of Love and Discovery

K-Ramp tells the story of Kumar Abbavaram (Kiran Abbavaram), a pampered son of a wealthy businessman, Krishna (Sai Kumar), who is sent to a strict college in Kerala to instil discipline. There, he meets Mersi Joy (Yukti Thareja) and instantly falls for her. Their romance blossoms gradually, supported by an engaging ensemble including Vennela Kishore and Muralidhar Goud. Chaitan Bharadwaj’s soulful music and Sateesh Reddy Masam’s cinematography enhance the film’s heartfelt narrative.

However, the love story faces a turning point when Kumar discovers that Mersi suffers from a rare disorder. This revelation challenges their bond and forces Kumar to confront a deeper reality, turning his affection into a purposeful commitment. The film delicately balances romance, emotion, and personal growth, making it a touching cinematic experience.

Upcoming OTT Release

Produced by Rajesh Danda and Shiva Bommakku under Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloid, K-Ramp continues Danda’s streak of family-friendly hits. Fans who haven’t yet seen it in theatres can look forward to its digital debut on Aha Video. With the typical four-week gap between theatrical and OTT releases, the film is expected to stream around November 20–21, allowing a wider audience to enjoy Kiran Abbavaram’s endearing story.