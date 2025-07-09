- Home
'Sitaare Zameen Par' box office collection: Aamir Khan's latest surpasses his most films
With impressive earnings at the box office, 'Taare Zameen Par' has become Aamir Khan's fifth highest-grossing film. It has surpassed all but four of his movies. Find out about the film's collections and Aamir's top five highest-grossing films
How much did 'Taare Zameen Par' earn?
'Taare Zameen Par' has been doing great business at the box office for 19 consecutive days. On its 19th day, the third Tuesday, it earned ₹1.85 crore. The film's net collection in India has reached ₹151.90 crore. It is now Aamir Khan's fifth highest-grossing film.
'Taare Zameen Par' surpasses this Aamir Khan film
Until now, 'Thugs of Hindostan' (2018), directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, was Aamir Khan's fifth highest-grossing film, with a lifetime collection of ₹145.55 crore. The film co-starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. 'Taare Zameen Par' has now pushed it to the sixth spot. Now, let's find out about the 4 films that 'Taare Zameen Par' couldn't beat...
4. 3 Idiots
Released in 2009, this film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It had a lifetime collection of ₹202.47 crore in India. Apart from Aamir, the film also starred R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, and Kareena Kapoor.
3. Dhoom 3
Released in 2013, this film was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Its lifetime earnings in India were ₹271.07 crore. The film also featured actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Uday Chopra.
2. PK
Released in 2014, this film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Along with Aamir, the film also starred Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, and Sushant Singh Rajput. Its lifetime earnings in India were ₹340.8 crore.
1. Dangal
Released in 2016, this film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra also played important roles in the film. It had a lifetime collection of ₹374.43 crore in India.