Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Report: Aamir Khan’s film slows after 17-day run
Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is losing its grip at the box office. After a strong run for 17 days, the film saw its lowest earnings on the 18th day, the third Monday. However, the collection still crossed ₹1 crore. Read the latest reports...
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Biggest drop in 'Sitaare Zameen Par' earnings
Directed by R.S. Prasanna, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' registered its biggest drop on the 18th day. Compared to the earnings of the 17th day (third Sunday), the film's earnings on the 18th day (third Monday) declined by about 81.91 percent.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' 18th-day earnings
According to trade tracker website sacnilk.com, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' earned ₹1.11 crore on its 18th day. This is only about 18 percent of the earnings on the 17th day, which was ₹6.15 crore.
Total earnings of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
At the domestic box office, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has still not touched the ₹150 crore mark. According to trade reports, this Aamir Khan starrer has collected a net of ₹149.81 crore in 18 days.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' profit
'Sitaare Zameen Par' was reportedly made for around ₹90 crore. Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film has returned ₹59.81 crore against the investment, which is about 66.45 percent of the budget. This is the film's profit.
Star cast of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Apart from Aamir Khan, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' stars Genelia D'Souza, Gurpal Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Deepa Raj Rana, and Tarana Raja in important roles. But the most important actors in this film are Darsheel Safary, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharma, Naman Mishra, Rishi Shahni, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Sanvit Desai, Simran Mangdekar, and Ayush Bhanushali.