Aamir Khan opens up about his relationship with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, revealing the seriousness of their commitment and a surprising declaration about their marital status.

Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, has been in the headlines for his personal life. He recently revealed that he is dating Gauri Spratt. Since then, they are often seen together. Now, during an interview, Aamir Khan openly talked about his relationship with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt. He also revealed that he has married Gauri for the third time. Everyone is surprised to hear this revelation.

Aamir Khan said this about marriage with Gauri Spratt

When Aamir Khan was asked if he was going to marry Gauri, Aamir talked about his love life and said, 'Gauri and I are quite serious about each other and we are very committed to each other. We, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart I am married to her, so whether it will happen, we will formalize it or not, this is something I will decide as I move forward.'

Aamir Khan's Personal Life

Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986. Then after 16 years of togetherness, they decided to separate in 2002. They have 2 children from this marriage, named Junaid and Ira. After this, he married Kiran Rao in 2005. They have a son from this marriage, whose name is Azad Rao Khan. However, Kiran and Aamir Khan divorced in 2021. Now Aamir has been dating Gauri for some time. Their relationship is getting stronger. Aamir kept his relationship a secret for many days, but Gauri is sometimes seen with him at family events and film screenings. Let us tell you that Gauri has been married before, from which she has a 6-year-old son.