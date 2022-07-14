'A new beginning': Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen; shares photos on social media

Lalit Modi wrote on social media: "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

Businessman Lalit Modi and actor Sushmita Sen have announced they are in a relationship. The former IPL commissioner posted some photos on his social media accounts to reveal this. Terming Sushmita as his better half, Lalit Modi informed that they had just completed a Maldives tour.

The businessman said that upon his return to London, Lalit Modi said he was looking forward to 'a new life'. After his initial post triggered marriage speculations, he again took to Twitter to clarify that they were just dating and that marriage would "happen one day".

Also Read: Wasim Akram to Randeep Hooda and Rohman Shawl, 11 men Sushmita Sen was reportedly linked with; see pics

To recall, Sushmita had recently shared photographs of her Maldives vacation with her daughters.

To recall, rumours of their affair had been doing the rounds as far back as 2010 when Lalit Modi was the IPL commissioner. The two had attended Kolkata Night Riders versus Deccan Chargers match on April 1, 2010, in Kolkata's Eden Garden cricket stadium.

The same year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India banned him from the sport for life for alleged fraud. Lalit Modi left India in 2010 after investigations related to tax evasion and money laundering began against him. He has been living in London since then.

Last year, Sushmita Sen was in the news for her break-up with her ex-boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl. Taking to Instagram on December 23, 2021, Sushmita announced that the couple parted ways through a cryptic post. Sharing pictures with Rohman, she wrote: "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!" Reacting to the post, Rohman commented by saying "Always" and dropped a heart emoji. Later, in March this year, the two were seen together for the first time since their break up

On the professional, Sushmita Sen was seen last in the second season of 'Aarya'. She was seen along side actors Chandrachurh Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das and Ankur Bhatia.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen together on Koffee With Karan Season 7? Is it true? Read this