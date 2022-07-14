Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'A new beginning': Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen; shares photos on social media

    Lalit Modi wrote on social media: "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

    A new beginning: Lalit Modi weds Sushmita Sen; shares photos on social media
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 8:38 PM IST

    Businessman Lalit Modi and actor Sushmita Sen have announced they are in a relationship. The former IPL commissioner posted some photos on his social media accounts to reveal this. Terming Sushmita as his better half, Lalit Modi informed that they had just completed a Maldives tour. 

    The businessman said that upon his return to London, Lalit Modi said he was looking forward to 'a new life'. After his initial post triggered marriage speculations, he again took to Twitter to clarify that they were just dating and that marriage would "happen one day".

    Also Read: Wasim Akram to Randeep Hooda and Rohman Shawl, 11 men Sushmita Sen was reportedly linked with; see pics

    To recall, Sushmita had recently shared photographs of her Maldives vacation with her daughters. 

    To recall, rumours of their affair had been doing the rounds as far back as 2010 when Lalit Modi was the IPL commissioner. The two had attended Kolkata Night Riders versus Deccan Chargers match on April 1, 2010, in Kolkata's Eden Garden cricket stadium.

    The same year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India banned him from the sport for life for alleged fraud. Lalit Modi left India in 2010 after investigations related to tax evasion and money laundering began against him. He has been living in London since then. 

    Last year, Sushmita Sen was in the news for her break-up with her ex-boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl. Taking to Instagram on December 23, 2021, Sushmita announced that the couple parted ways through a cryptic post. Sharing pictures with Rohman, she wrote: "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!" Reacting to the post, Rohman commented by saying "Always" and dropped a heart emoji. Later, in March this year, the two were seen together for the first time since their break up 

    On the professional, Sushmita Sen was seen last in the second season of 'Aarya'. She was seen along side actors Chandrachurh Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das and Ankur Bhatia.

    Also Read: Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen together on Koffee With Karan Season 7? Is it true? Read this

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 9:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer sister targets Rhea Chakraborty, calls it a 'huge conspiracy' RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer sister targets Rhea Chakraborty, calls it a 'huge conspiracy'

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi sentenced to 2-year jail term in human trafficking case, arrested RBA

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi sentenced to 2-year jail term in human trafficking case, arrested

    Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor plays drug supplier from Bihar; later takes over Punjab RBA

    Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor plays drug supplier from Bihar; later takes over Punjab

    Resident Evil: When, where to watch the action-horror series? Read details RBA

    Resident Evil: When, where to watch the action-horror series? Read details

    Is Ram Gopal Varma GAY? Here's what the filmmaker has to say RBA

    Is Ram Gopal Varma GAY? Here's what the filmmaker has to say

    Recent Stories

    Controversy over 'namaz at Lulu Mall' in Lucknow; Hindu group makes 'Love Jihad' claim

    Controversy over 'namaz at Lulu Mall' in Lucknow; Hindu group makes 'Love Jihad' claim

    Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer sister targets Rhea Chakraborty, calls it a 'huge conspiracy' RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer sister targets Rhea Chakraborty, calls it a 'huge conspiracy'

    How Bundelkhand Expressway would power region's growth

    How Bundelkhand Expressway would power region's growth

    SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 24 Assistant Manager positions; know qualifications, fees, process here - adt

    SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 24 Assistant Manager positions; know qualifications, fees, process her

    UP Police's post against hackers, leaves netizens delighted: here's why - gps

    UP Police’s post against hackers, leaves netizens delighted: here’s why

    Recent Videos

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon