'Karuppu' teaser OUT: Suriya starrer to release on THIS date (WATCH)
The film crew has released the teaser for the movie Karuppu, starring Suriya and directed by R.J. Balaji, on YouTube
2 Min read
Karuppu Movie Teaser
Karuppu is Suriya's 45th film, directed by R.J. Balaji of Mookuthi Amman and Veetla Vishesham fame. Trisha is the female lead. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Swasika, Shivada, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Natty Natraj, and Anaka Ravi. Sai Abhayankar makes his Tamil cinema debut as the music composer.
The Karuppu Film Crew
G.K. Vishnu is the cinematographer for Karuppu. The film is produced by S.R. Prakash Babu and S.R. Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Kalaivaanan is the editor, while Anbarivu and Vikram Mor are the stunt choreographers. Shobi and Sandy Master are the dance choreographers. Post-production is in full swing.
Birthday Treat from Karuppu Team
As a birthday treat for Suriya's 50th birthday, the Karuppu team has been releasing updates. At midnight, they released a special poster featuring Suriya's mass look. Now, they've surprised fans with the official teaser.
Karuppu Teaser Release
The Karuppu teaser is packed with Suriya's mass action sequences. He plays a character named Saravanan, his real name, and hints at another name, suggesting a dual role. Iconic scenes, like the watermelon scene from Ghajini, are recreated. Trisha's character remains a surprise.
On this special day of celebrating @Suriya_offl sir, we’re thrilled to present the powerful teaser of #Karuppu💥#KaruppuTeaser https://t.co/E6EwbngsWs#HappyBirthdaySuriya #கருப்பு #కరుప్పు #കറുപ്പ് #ಕರುಪ್ಪು
— Karuppu (@KaruppuMovie) July 23, 2025
