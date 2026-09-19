Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja worked with many directors throughout his career. A few specific filmmakers actually gave him massive blockbuster hits. Director Krishna Vamsi spotted his talent first and gave him a chance in Sindhooram. Puri Jagannadh firmly established Ravi Teja as a lead hero. Rajamouli then took his career to the next level. VV Vinayak perfectly used his comedy timing and energy to deliver a super hit. Reporters recently asked Ravi Teja about his favourite director among them. He gave a very interesting answer. He clarified that he does not worry about people feeling bad. He simply cannot separate these directors. He loves all four of them equally.