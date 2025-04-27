Image Credit : Google

South Indian heartthrob Suriya has officially confirmed his next film, Suriya46, which will be directed by Venky Atluri, known for his recent blockbuster Dulquer Salman's Lucky Baskhar. The announcement was made during a pre-release event for Retro in Hyderabad. Suriya expressed his excitement about collaborating with Atluri and producer Naga Vamsi. The film will be produced under Sithara Entertainments, a leading production house in Tollywood. Suriya also revealed that he will be spending a significant amount of time in Hyderabad for the shoot, which is set to begin in May 2025.