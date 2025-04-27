Suriya Confirms Suriya46 with Lucky Baskhar’s Venky Atluri – All You Need to Know
Suriya hints on Tollywood movie after many years with the critically acclaimed blockbuster's makers. More details are yet to be revealed.
Suriya Announces Suriya46 with Venky Atluri
South Indian heartthrob Suriya has officially confirmed his next film, Suriya46, which will be directed by Venky Atluri, known for his recent blockbuster Dulquer Salman's Lucky Baskhar. The announcement was made during a pre-release event for Retro in Hyderabad. Suriya expressed his excitement about collaborating with Atluri and producer Naga Vamsi. The film will be produced under Sithara Entertainments, a leading production house in Tollywood. Suriya also revealed that he will be spending a significant amount of time in Hyderabad for the shoot, which is set to begin in May 2025.
Venky Atluri’s Success & Expectations for Suriya46
Venky Atluri recently gained widespread recognition for Lucky Baskhar, a financial crime drama starring Dulquer Salmaan. The film was both a critical and commercial success, making Venky Atluri one of the most talented directors in the industry. With Suriya’s powerful screen presence and Atluri’s storytelling expertise, expectations for Suriya46 are sky-high.
Suriya’s Upcoming Projects & Rising Stardom
Apart from Suriya46, the actor has a packed schedule with multiple projects lined up. His next release, Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2025.
Suriya's professional front
Additionally, he is working on Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaran and Suriya45, directed by RJ Balaji. Suriya’s rising stardom is reflected in his remuneration, with reports suggesting he is among the highest-paid actors in the industry. His recent fantasy action film Kanguva was mounted on a massive budget.