Suriya's Kanguva joins the Oscar race, sets sights on global glory

Kanguva Enters Oscar Race: The historical fiction film Kanguva, starring Suriya, has entered the Oscar competition.

First Published Jan 7, 2025, 12:52 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 12:52 PM IST

Kanguva is a grand film starring Suriya and directed by Siruthai Siva. Disha Patani starred opposite Suriya. Karunas, Natty Natraj, Redin Kingsley, Yogi Babu, and Bobby Deol played key roles. Vetri was the cinematographer, and Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. Studio Green Gnanavel Raja produced the film with a budget of around 350 crores.

 

Kanguva was one of the most anticipated films of 2024. It was initially slated for release on October 10th during the Ayudha Pooja holiday. However, due to the release of Rajini's Vettaiyan, the release date of Kanguva was changed. The film was then released worldwide on November 14th on around 10,000 screens.

 

Kanguva sent the audience home with earaches. The film was loud and the flawed screenplay made it a disaster. The film's fate was sealed from the first show, and its collections suffered from day one. Meme creators trolled the film heavily. The pre-release hype, comparing it to Baahubali, contributed to the trolling.

 

Kanguva, which washed out from theaters in a week, reportedly suffered losses exceeding 100 crores. Suriya, upset by the failure, has now received good news. Kanguva has entered the Oscar race. 323 films from around the world are competing for Best Picture, including Kanguva. Fans are celebrating this news on social media.

