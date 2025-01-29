Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon to be released on THIS date

Reema Kagti's directorial Superboys of Malegaon is all set to hit theatres on February 28. Superboys of Malegaon is a film based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon. 

Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon to be released on THIS date RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI | First Published Jan 29, 2025, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 3:10 PM IST

Written by Varun Grover, the Amazon MGM Studios original features a talented and versatile ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in lead roles.

Superboys of Malegaon is a film based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon. "The residents of the town look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery. Nasir gets inspired to make a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon. He bands together his ragtag group of friends to bring his vision to life, thereby bringing a fresh lease of life into the town."



The film is described as a "poignant yet uplifting take on both filmmaking and friendship and what happens when those two worlds collide," according to the makers.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Production, Superboys of Malegaon has already been screened at prestigious festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the 68th BFI London Film Festival, the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the Red Sea International Film Festival. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend HRD

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend

Bengali actress Mamata Shankar awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award [WATCH] ATG

Bengali actress Mamata Shankar awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award [WATCH]

Loveyapa to release on THIS OTT platform after big-screen release; Check HERE ATG

'Loveyapa' to release on THIS OTT platform after big-screen release; Check HERE

Karan Johar to launch Ibrahim Ali Khan in Bollywood: Exciting debut ahead NTI

Karan Johar to launch Ibrahim Ali Khan in Bollywood: Exciting debut ahead

Netflix HIT show 'Lucifer' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI; read details RBA

Netflix's HIT show 'Lucifer' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI; read details

Recent Stories

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend HRD

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law anr

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Kang Sae-byeok to Seong Gi-hun-8 most heroic Netflix's HIT show Squid Game characters

Kang Sae-byeok to Seong Gi-hun-8 most heroic Netflix's HIT show Squid Game characters

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon