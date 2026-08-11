Yash’s Toxic is creating massive buzz ahead of its August 26 worldwide release. With Panorama Studios securing Kerala distribution rights, double-role hints and Raya’s mysterious character have further raised expectations.

South Indian superstar Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic is steadily building anticipation ahead of its worldwide release on August 26. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the action drama has now secured a major distribution deal, with Panorama Studios acquiring its distribution rights in Kerala.

The film has already generated considerable buzz with its trailer, which promises a mix of intense action, emotion and violence. Interestingly, there are also hints that Yash could be seen in a double role, adding another layer of mystery to the highly anticipated project.

Toxic made a unique introduction to the audience by placing its leading ladies in the spotlight instead of Yash. Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria were introduced as key faces of the film, suggesting that the characters and their stories will play an important role in the narrative.

The excitement grew further with the introduction of Raya, a new character who appears to be a powerful and central force in the world of Toxic. Her role has sparked curiosity among fans, who are eager to discover how she connects with Yash’s character.

The screenplay has been co-written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, with Geetu also directing the film. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, Toxic will be released in dubbed versions including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The film features a strong technical team, including National Award winner Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur as music composer and Ujwal Kulkarni as editor. T.P. Abid has handled production design.

The action is being choreographed by Hollywood action director J.J. Perry, known for John Wick, along with National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is shaping up to be one of the year’s most-awaited releases.