The teaser for Sunny Deol’s Border 2 was released on Tuesday, featuring explosive visuals and powerful dialogues. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
The teaser for Border 2 has been unveiled, creating excitement among fans. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 23, 2026.
Sunny Deol shared the teaser on Instagram, writing, 'How far should the voice reach?' #Border2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026. Jai Hind.
The Border 2 teaser features 2 dialogues by Sunny Deol. The first is: 'Wherever you try to enter from... you'll find an Indian soldier who will say - Come if you dare, this is India'.
In the Border 2 teaser, the second dialogue is also by Sunny Deol. He asks his fellow soldiers with full enthusiasm - How far should the voice reach? The reply is - To Lahore. Sunny repeats this dialogue.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Sunny Deol's film Border 2. It's a multi-starrer. The producers are JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishna Kumar.
In Border 2, Sunny Deol is joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and Paramvir Cheema in lead roles.
'Sandese Aate Hain' will be in Border 2, sung by Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh. The song is from the original 1997 film.
