Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, who advised them to stay humble, chant God’s name, and strive to meet God, emphasizing that we all belong to Shri Ji.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli recently visited Vrindavan in Mathura, where they met spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj. A video shared by Maharaj Ji’s team shows the couple sitting on the floor and engaging in a deep conversation with him. During the visit, both Anushka and Virat applied tilak on their foreheads and wore Tulsi malas, symbolizing devotion and reverence.

Lessons from Premanand Ji Maharaj

In the viral video, Premanand Ji offered guidance to the couple, saying, “Consider your work as service, maintain a serious demeanor, be humble, and chant the name of God often. Life has to be progressive. Our journey should not stop until we meet God. After crossing all fields, one should seek Thakur Ji—the one who created me. There should be a longing to see Him and make it your life goal.”

Anushka responded respectfully, saying, “We are yours, Maharaj Ji.” Maharaj Ji reassured them, adding, “We all belong to Shri Ji. We are un

Celebs Seek Blessings from Premanand Ji in Vrindavan

Many celebrities have visited Vrindavan to seek Premanand Ji Maharaj’s blessings. This is not the first time Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have met him; they have visited Vrindavan multiple times to seek his guidance and refuge. Besides them, Bollywood personalities like Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Palak Muchhal, and others have also turned to Premanand Ji for spiritual guidance.