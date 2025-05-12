As people across India celebrate Mother's Day 2025, Salman Khan made sure to show his deep affection for the two most special women in his life--his mothers, Salma Khan and Helen.

The 'Sikandar' actor, on Sunday, took to his Instagram account to share an adorable throwback picture with the "best mothers."

In the picture, Salman can be seen looking down, while Helen gazes away from the camera. Salma is seen resting her head lovingly on her son's shoulder.

Along with the photo, Salman wrote, "Thank you, Dad, for the best mothers in the world. To the most beautiful women in my world. Happy Mother's Day."

Take a look

<br>Soon after the actor dropped the pictures, fans chimed in in the comment section.</p><p>One user wrote, "Bhai ek hi dil hai, kitni baar jitoge?" Another added, "Best son in the world." A fan also said, "This guy is superb, great respect for him," while someone else commented, "You are luckier than me #SalmanKhan."</p><p>Salman is the eldest son of ace screenwriter Salim Khan and his first wife, Sushila Charak, now known as Salma Khan. Salman has two brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail, and two sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman recently released Sikandar, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.</p>