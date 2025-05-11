Salman Khan faced intense backlash after tweeting about the India-Pakistan ceasefire while remaining silent on Operation Sindoor, ultimately leading to the deletion of his post.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan found himself amidst a row when he posted an update regarding relief at the India-Pakistan ceasefire deal on Twitter. But silence on Operation Sindoor, the Indian military action against the Pahalgam terror attack, became the subject of a fury of criticism for which he was forced to retract the tweet.

Salman Khan DELETES Ceasefire tweet

Salman Khan had first tweeted, "Thank God for the ceasefire…," when India and Pakistan both announced the halting of hostilities. Although the tweet was made to convey gratitude to peace efforts, Salman was attacked by most social media users for failing to make any statement regarding the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in many casualties or the Indian military action.

Operation Sindoor and National Mood

India had launched Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a retaliatory strike to the Pahalgam terror strike. It was commonly believed that the tweet of Salman Khan undercut the sacrifice of Indian soldiers and victims of terror and thus the insensitivity charges.

Social Media Outrage

Salman Khan's deleted tweet pictures went viral across social media as people demanded the boycott of his movies. There were some criticizing him for supporting peace with Pakistan on the backdrop of India suffering and accepting the same, and others criticizing other Bollywood celebrities for failing to give a statement about the issue.

Until now, Salman Khan has not made any official comment on his deleted tweet and has not commented on the controversy publicly. The controversy revolves around the spotlight public figures bring upon themselves when they express their opinions on politically sensitive issues, particularly those involving national security and border relations.