Sunny Deol To Jaya Bachchan: 5 Celebs Who Are Short Tempered; Check List
Bollywood's He-Man Dharmendra is well if recent viral videos are to be believed. The media is refusing to leave from outside his house. Sunny Deol gave media a piece of his mind. Besides him, many other celebs have also lost their temper in public
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol's father Dharmendra is very unwell. The media is stationed outside his house, providing constant updates to fans. Seeing this, Sunny got very angry and scolded the paparazzi.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan is often seen voicing her opinions on everything. When Saif Ali Khan was injured with a knife, she had also reprimanded the media.
Salman Khan
In real life, Salman Khan has a very quick temper. Because of this, he has faced a lot in his life. He has also had clashes with several actors due to his anger.
Sanjay Dutt
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's name is also on this list. Due to his anger, Sanjay has seen many ups and downs in his career.
Jaya Bachchan
Veteran Bollywood actress and Amitabh Bachchan's wife, Jaya Bachchan, gets angry very quickly. She is often seen scolding the paparazzi, for which people troll her heavily.