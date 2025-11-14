Children's Day 2025: 10 Most Popular Star Kids; Check Their Box Office Report Cards Children's Day 2025: There are many star kids in Bollywood who have stepped into the world of acting. Some of them have found success, but some haven't. Let's look at the film records of everyone from Ahaan Panday to Suhana Khan

1 11 Image Credit : instagram Bollywood's Most Popular Star Kids From Shah Rukh Khan to Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor's daughters, many have entered the world of acting. Besides them, other star kids are also working in films. Let's find out how many of them have found success... 2 11 Image Credit : instagram Sara Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan debuted in 2018 with the film Kedarnath. The film was a hit. Sara has worked in 11 films so far, of which only 4-5 have been hits.