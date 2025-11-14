- Home
Children's Day 2025: There are many star kids in Bollywood who have stepped into the world of acting. Some of them have found success, but some haven't. Let's look at the film records of everyone from Ahaan Panday to Suhana Khan
Bollywood's Most Popular Star Kids
From Shah Rukh Khan to Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor's daughters, many have entered the world of acting. Besides them, other star kids are also working in films. Let's find out how many of them have found success...
Sara Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan debuted in 2018 with the film Kedarnath. The film was a hit. Sara has worked in 11 films so far, of which only 4-5 have been hits.
Ahaan Panday
Chunky Panday's nephew Ahaan Panday stepped into the world of acting this year, 2025. His film Saiyara was a blockbuster at the box office.
Janhvi Kapoor
Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor debuted in 2018 with the film Dhadak. This movie was a hit. She has appeared in 13 films so far, with only 2-3 being hits.
Junaid Khan
Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan debuted in 2024 with the film Maharaj. The film flopped, and his next movie also bombed at the box office.
Ananya Panday
Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday debuted in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. The film was a super flop. She has appeared in 9 films, with only 2-3 being hits.
Khushi Kapoor
Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor debuted in 2023 with The Archies. The film was a flop. She has appeared in 3 films so far, but none have been a hit.
Suhana Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan entered acting in 2023 with The Archies. The film was a super flop. She hasn't had a movie release since. She is working with her dad on the film King.
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan debuted this year with the film Nadaniyaan. He then appeared in Sarzameen. Both of his films were flops.
Rasha Thadani
Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani debuted this year with the film Azaad. The film was a disaster.
Shanaya Kapoor
Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor debuted this year, 2025, with the film Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan. The film was a super flop.