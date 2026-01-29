Border 2 began its theatrical journey with a powerful opening and quickly established dominance at the box office. The film opened strongly on Friday, showed solid weekend growth, and delivered a massive surge on Sunday. The real game-changer came on Monday, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday, when it registered the highest first-Monday collection ever for a Hindi film.

After the holiday boost, collections naturally corrected on Tuesday and Wednesday, but by then the film had already built an imposing total. At the end of Day 6, Border 2 stood at approximately 213 crore net in India. With global figures nearing the 290 crore mark, the war drama has raced far ahead of competitors and set new benchmarks for midweek box office performance.