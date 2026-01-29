- Home
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol Starrer Beats Dhurandhar's Week 1 Collection
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Border 2 has emerged as a box office juggernaut, becoming the biggest Hindi film of Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh’s careers. In just six days, it has surpassed Dhurandhar’s entire first-week total
BORDER 2’S RECORD-BREAKING SIX-DAY RUN
Border 2 began its theatrical journey with a powerful opening and quickly established dominance at the box office. The film opened strongly on Friday, showed solid weekend growth, and delivered a massive surge on Sunday. The real game-changer came on Monday, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday, when it registered the highest first-Monday collection ever for a Hindi film.
After the holiday boost, collections naturally corrected on Tuesday and Wednesday, but by then the film had already built an imposing total. At the end of Day 6, Border 2 stood at approximately 213 crore net in India. With global figures nearing the 290 crore mark, the war drama has raced far ahead of competitors and set new benchmarks for midweek box office performance.
CAREER-HIGHEST FILM FOR VARUN DHAWAN AND DILJIT DOSANJH
Border 2 has rewritten career records for its leading stars. For Varun Dhawan, it is now his highest-grossing Hindi film, comfortably surpassing the lifetime earnings of Dilwale, Judwaa 2, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film has elevated him into a new commercial league.
For Diljit Dosanjh, the achievement is even more significant. Border 2 has overtaken Good Newwz to become his top-grossing Hindi film to date.
Sunny Deol also adds another milestone to his legacy, with Border 2 ranking as his second-biggest Hindi hit ever, just behind the historic run of Gadar 2. The film has therefore turned into a career-defining success for all three lead actors.
BORDER 2 VS DHURANDHAR: THE BOX OFFICE FACE-OFF
While Dhurandhar posted healthy numbers in its opening days, it could not match Border 2’s pace. Dhurandhar’s six-day total remained significantly lower than Border 2’s, and even its entire first-week collection fell short of the war film’s six-day tally.
Although Dhurandhar later witnessed a strong second-week rise, Border 2 has already taken a commanding lead. The crucial question now is whether Border 2 can sustain momentum in the coming weeks. With a reported budget of around 275 crore, the film still needs consistent collections to enter the profit zone, but its current trajectory keeps trade expectations high.
